A leaked video from Rajinikanth's 2.0 on Sunday, March 4, took out some attention from the teaser of his other project, Kaala. Yet it has managed to be on top of the trending topics on YouTube for the fourth consecutive day.

The teaser, which was released on Friday, March 2, has crossed the 20-million mark from the three versions – Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu. The combined likes for the three videos stand at 5.72 lakh with over 30,000 comments till the story went for publishing.

The Tamil version alone has gained 15 million hits with 4.35 lakh likes and 56,000 dislikes for the teaser. It has also got over 26,000 comments.

Whereas the Telugu version has fetched 3.3 million hits with 92,000 likes and 4,000 dislikes, with over 2,700 comments so far.

And lastly, the Hindi version of Kaala teaser has got 1.6 million hits with 45,000 likes and 2,000 dislikes. It has garnered above 1,600 comments.

On Sunday, a video claiming to be the teaser from Rajinikanth's much-awaited 2.0 was leaked and suddenly all attention went towards it.This made the makers to officially unveil the VFX making video from the mega-budget movie on Sunday evening, which was titled as Making of 2.0 VFX Featurette.

Coming back to Kaala, it is movie based on a gangster and is set in Mumbai. It is about how a boy from Tirunelveli becomes a powerful don in the Mumbai underworld. Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Huma Qureshi and others are playing key roles.

Pa Ranjith's flick, which will hit the screens on April 27, has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Sreekar Prasad's editing, and T Ramalingam's art direction.