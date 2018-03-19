A Mumbai-based TV channel has acquired the satellite rights of Rajinikanth's upcoming movie Kaala. Star India has reportedly signed the deal with Dhanush's WunderBar Films.

As per the reports, Star TV has struck the deal with the production house for a staggering Rs 75 crore. The channel has acquired the rights of all four versions – Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam languages, say reports in the Telugu media.

However, the price is lesser than the amount given to Rajinikanth's another movie 2.0. Zee TV had bought the entire satellite rights of Shankar's flick was Rs 110 crore.

Kaala is a gangster film set against the backdrop of 70s Mumbai. Rajinikanth plays the role of a don and the messiah of poor Tamils in the commercial capital of India.

It was speculated that the movie was based on Mirza Haji Mastan, who stood for Tamils cause and gained financial stability with smuggling business. He had ventured into real estate business and was also a film financier. The don was street-smart, whose unique traits earned him the tag of 'style king' among Muslim youths in 70s-80s.

However, the makers denied the news after they received a notice from a man named Sundar Shekhar, who claims to be the foster son of Haji Mastan. A legal notice was sent to prevent the superstar from depicting his father as a "smuggler or underworld don".

The movie marks the second union of Rajinikanth with Pa Ranjith after Kabali, and is bankrolled by the superstar's son-in-law and actor Dhanush. Huma Qureshi, Nana Patekar, Samuthirakani, Sukanya and others are also part of the project.