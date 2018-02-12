In a shocking development, a video from Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie Kaala has been leaked online. The short clip, believed to be the climax sequence, has now hit the internet.

It is a 14-second video that shows Rajinikanth bashing some baddies. Recently, a similar action sequence was leaked from Vijay's forthcoming movie, which is currently being referred to as Vijay 62.

Big production houses generally take necessary precautions to avoid such leaks. But bits and pieces of movies often come out one or the other way. In many cases, people associated with the film have some role in such leaks.

Meanwhile, Dhanush, the producer of Kaala, has announced that the movie will hit the screens on April 27.

The upcoming movie projects Rajinikanth as the messiah of Tamils in Mumbai slums. It is about a man who stands up against the injustice being meted out to his people.

Although reports were rife that the film was based on late underworld don Haji Mastan Mirza, the makers have denied the rumors and claimed that it is an original film.

The movie marks the second union of Pa Ranjith with Rajinikanth after Kabali. The upcoming movie will be dubbed into Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam apart from a few foreign languages.

The flick has Santhosh Narayanan's music, Sreekar Prasad's editing and T Ramalingam's art direction. Huma Qureshi will be seen as the female lead. Samuthirakani, Nana Patekar, Anjali Patil, Sukanya, Sayaji Shinde, Sampath Raj and others are in the cast.