Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi's Vikram Vedha has become the first movie post the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation to win critical appreciation as well as taste commercial success. Many celebrities have hailed the Tamil flick for multiple reasons. Tamil superstar Rajinikanth too is impressed by the Pushkar-Gayathri film.

Rajinikanth saw Vikram Vedha in a recent special screening. The director duo Pushkar-Gayathri shared the news on their Twitter account, "#VikramVedha Mass film made with so much class. That's what Superstar told us... Whata man! Thanks @superstarrajini. [sic]"

The Tamil superstar is known for appreciating good movies and his positive review for Vikram Vedha has not come as a surprise. Rajinikanth's good words are expected to boost the collection of the flick at the box office.

Vikram Vedha is a crime thriller set in North Chennai. It revolves around an encounter specialist (Madhavan) and a knife-wielding thug (Vijay Sethupathi). Their cat-and-mouse game at some stage becomes personal leading to an interesting twist in the tale.

The movie, which has Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Shraddha Srinath, has some great performances from the lead actors backed by the well-written script.

The film has performed well at the Tamil Nadu box office as well as some overseas centres in its first weekend. The trade reports claim that it has minted over Rs 15 crore in three days. The occupancy rates in theatres in weekdays have also been decent.