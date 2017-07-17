Rajinikanth's long-term friend and admirer Raja Bahadur hits out at BJP leader Subramanian Swamy for criticizing Rajini as "illiterate" who had commented about the veteran actor that "it will be better if he did not enter into politics."

In an interview to Deccan Chronicle, Raja Bahadur said, "Subramanian Swamy has no locus standi to talk about Rajinikanth. How many times did he meet Rajini. He ('superstar') is twofold intelligent and literate than Subramanian Swamy."

He added, "I know about Rajni with whom I have moved closely for the last 47 years. What does Subramanian Swamy know about Rajini?"

Raja Bahadur, a Kannada film actor, had earlier said that the 'Thalaiyva' actor would certainly make his political debut.

