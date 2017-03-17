Deepika Padukone had a bad start in Kollywood after she had become a butt of jokes in her debut Tamil movie, Kochadaiiyaan. Now, she seems to have one more big opportunity to erase the past memory and start her second innings in Tamil afresh.

Deepika Padukone has been reportedly approached for a Rajinikanth film again. If we go by the latest reports, she has been offered to play the female lead in the superstar's next film with Pa Ranjith.

There is a strong buzz doing rounds that the makers are in talks with Deepika Padukone, although nothing has been finalised yet. Currently, the actress, who entered Hollywood with XXX: Return of Xander Cage, is busy with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hindi film Padmavathi.

More details on whether she is taking up the offer or not will be known by the next couple of days. The actress had earlier paired up with Rajinikanth in Kochadaiiyaan. Unfortunately, her portions in the film were not up to the mark.

Coming to Rajinikanth's film, it marks the second union of the superstar with Pa Ranjith with whom he had worked in Kabali. The upcoming flick is bankrolled by Rajini's son-in-law and actor Dhanush on the banner of Wunderbar Films.

It has to be noted that the names of popular stars from the South like Trisha Krishnan, Nayanthara and Amala Paul were doing the rounds earlier for the female lead in Rajinikanth-starrer. But, nothing has been confirmed by the makers.

The shooting of the movie will begin in the later part of the year and possibly after Rajinikanth wraps up his forthcoming flick 2.0 aka Enthiran 2. Pa Ranjith's film will be majorly shot in Mumbai.