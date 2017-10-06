The second making video from Rajinikanth's upcoming movie 2.0, which is popularly known as Enthiran 2, will be unveiled on Saturday, October 7. The news has been announced by director Shankar.

On his Twitter account, Shankar revealed that the second making video of Enthiran 2 will be out at 6 pm. The announcement has thrilled the fans of Rajinikanth, who have welcomed the news and his post has garnered over 4,500 likes and over 1,200 retweets by the time this story went live.

The first making video from the movie was revealed in August on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. The 1.47-minute had revealed visuals from the shooting spots. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, director Shankar, Amy Jackson and many others were seen in the clip.

Now, it has to be seen how and what the second making will offer to the audience.

Enthiran 2 is made with a never-heard budget of Rs 400 crore. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is likely to be dubbed into major foreign languages.

2.0 is directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions. Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar are also in the cast of the multilingual project.

As per the buzz, Rajinikanth will be seen in five roles in Enthiran 2. Apart from scientist Vaseegaran and robot Chitti, the Tamil superstar has portrayed the characters of two dwarfs and a villain, Mid-Day had reported. Akshay Kumar will reportedly be seen in 12 roles.

The shooting of the movie was completed a few months back and the makers are currently busy with the post-production works. The audio and trailer will be launched in the months to come.

2.0 will hit the screens on January 26, 2017, on the occasion of Republic Day.