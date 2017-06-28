The release of Rajinikanth's much-awaited Enthiran 2 (2.0) might be delayed further due to the time-consuming post-production works. The movie was supposed to hit the screens in January, but now it is reported that the flick would be out in April next year.

The latest rumours in the industry cite that the post-production work of 2.0 is taking a lot more time than expected. This was the reason that made the makers shift the release date from October 2017 to January 2018.

Now, once again the makers have decided to delay the release for the same reason. It will now be released in April 2018 on the occasion of Tamil New Year, say reports.

2.0 was supposed to be out during Republic Day holiday weekend. Now, Rajinikanth's other film Kaala is likely to hit the screens on this date. A formal announcement on the latest development is expected to be out shortly.

Enthiran 2 is made with a never-heard budget of Rs 400 crore. The movie has been shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. It is likely to be dubbed into major foreign languages. Hence, the makers do not want to make any compromise on its quality and are in no hurry to wrap up the post-production works quickly.

The upcoming movie is written and directed by Shankar. Lyca Productions bankrolled the film which has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in key roles.