Rajinikanth's comments on the Cauvery verdict have reportedly angered a few Kannada organisations. The superstar had tweeted that the verdict by the Supreme Court would impact the livelihood of farmers in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, Rajinikanth's effigies were burnt at Channapatna in Karnataka's Ramanagar district. The pro-Kannada outfits claimed that his comments had hurt Kannadigas and that he should apologise immediately.

"Cauvery verdict is disappointing as it will further affect the livelihood of farmers. Tamil Nadu government should take steps to file a review petition," Rajinikanth had tweeted. Although he did not comment on Kannadigas, protesters seem to be upset with his stand despite his Kannada roots.

It is interesting to note that major Kannada groups had welcomed the apex court's verdict and celebrated the occasion by distributing sweets on Friday, February 16.

Actor Kamal Haasan had also responded to the verdict by stating that he was "shocked" at the reduction of Tamil Nadu's share, but welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict that no state can own the river. He also requested the farmers from both states to form a Cauvery family, thereby barring any interference of the politicians.

The Supreme Court has reduced Tamil Nadu's entitlement to 404.25tmcft and increased Karnataka's share by 14.75tmcft to 284.75tmcft.

The Tamil Nadu government has also come under criticism from the opposition parties, who blame AIADMK for failing to provide evidence in the court to get adequate water for the state.