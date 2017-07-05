Megastar Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya ended her seven-year marriage with industrialist Ashwin Ramkumar on Tuesday, July 4, after a family court in Chennai granted them divorce.

Both Soundarya and Ashwin, who had been living separately since February last year, had filed the petition for divorce through mutual consent in September 2016.

Soundarya had earlier said that she and her husband decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences. Though both Soundarya and Ashwin initially denied reports of marital discord, Soundarya apparently took a lot of pride in her identity as Soundarya Rajinikanth and that resulted in frequent conflicts between the couple, Times of India reported.

The couple had got married in 2010 and have a four-year-old child, Ved. While the terms of settlement haven't been revealed, the entire divorce proceedings are said to have been hassle-free. However, it is not known yet who won the custody of Ved.

Soundarya, who directed Kochadaiiyaan, India's first motion capture film with her father in the lead role, is busy promoting her next directorial venture, VIP 2, which stars Dhanush and Kajol. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on July 28.