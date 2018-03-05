The makers of director Shankar's 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, have finally found out how the VFX making video was leaked on the internet before they officially released it.

The producers of 2.0 were in for a big shock on Sunday morning, when its making video was allegedly leaked online and started trending on the social media. The team immediately took the matters into their hands to find out the culprit. Soon they traced from where the original teaser was leaked.

As per the buzz on the social media, Allirajah Subaskaran, the chairman of Lyca Productions, which is bankrolling 2.0, held a special screening of its VFX making video for the VIPs at his birthday party in London. One of the guests allegedly recorded it during the screening and released it online.

Karanshan, who claims to be a distributor of Indian films in Europe, tweeted, "#2point0 @2Point0movie #2point0teaser was leaked from #Subaskaran(Chairman Lyca) birthday party. #2.0teaser was screened exclusively for VIP's. @sri50 @rameshlaus @shankarshanmugh @cinemapayyan @itisprashanth @madhankarky @arrahman @LycaProductions @LycamobileUK @Rajini_RFC."

Prashanth Rangaswamy, an observer of Tamil film industry tweeted on Sunday, also tweeted, "Via @karanshan7777 - Europe movie distributor. #2point0Teaser leaked from the birthday party of Lyca's head Subaskaran Alli raja, the teaser was screened exclusively for the VIPs."

Later, Karanshan went on to reveal more details about the making video leak, when few filmgoers quizzed him on the authenticity of the information provided by him.

Viswasam Manu (@Manus3987): Bro and how do u know about that?

Karanshan: My friend was there at that BirthdayParty

Dev (@Dev_0724): So, will they release the official teaser now ?

Karanshan: #Lyca targeting #Diwali2018 rlz. Then you can expect Trailer in Aug/Sept 2018. All piracy links are removed from youtube. Vfx works going on in full swing.

Himatej‏ @himatej7: Sir, is it completed version of teaser or just temporary graphics version? Please reply sir.

Karanshan: Its just a director version. Vfx works not completed yet that"s why there is lot of green/blue screens used. As per news from #Lyca the movie is only rlz in 3D. Then there wil be no piracy issue.