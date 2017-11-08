Will Rajinikanth's 2.0 release as planned before or will it be postponed? These are the questions that every fan of the Tamil superstar is discussing on social media sites.

The makers had announced earlier that 2.0 will be arrive as a Republic Day treat to the fans on 26 January. But the rumours of the film being delayed started doing rounds recently claiming that the VFX works were taking more time than expected causing the delay in the release.

On the other side, Akshay Kumar announced that his Padman would release on 26 January, thereby making the rumours stronger on the delay in 2.0 release. This left the fans in a state of a shock as they wondered how two movies of Akki would hit the screens on the same day.

However, Akshay Kumar has now clarified that there would not be a clash between his two movies. "Why would I clash with my own film? It will be either Padman or 2.0,." Mid-Day quotes him as saying.

The buzz is that the Shankar-directorial will be out in April for Tamil New Year. Nonetheless, the makers have remained tight-lipped about their release plans even though the people associated with the project state that the flick is very much on its way to release in January.

2.0 is a science-fiction bankrolled by Lyca Productions on the budget of never-heard Rs 400 crore in Indian cinema. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the two big names from the country, will be locking horns in the flick, which has Amy Jackson playing the female lead.