The confusions around the release date of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's 2.0 will be cleared at the teaser launch event of the movie. Yes, the makers have reportedly planned to launch the film's teaser in Hyderabad later this month.

Rumours state that an event is being planned to release the teaser from 2.0. The makers are believed to be taking this stage to give a clarity about the film's release.

The movie, which was originally planned to be released last Diwali, was rescheduled for January 26. But it was delayed due to extensive post-production works and April 28 was the new release date. Since a week, there have been strong rumours, that the Rajinikanth-starrer would be postponed further.

The latest buzz says that the flick is likely to be released in August.

It is touted that the movie's budget is the biggest, till now in the Indian cinema as the makers are shelling out around Rs 450 crore for the project. 2.0. It is also being simultaneously made in multiple languages by Lyca Productions.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the villain's role while Amy Jackson plays the female lead. The cast also includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Riyaz Khan and others. The film features AR Rahman's music, Nirvah Shah's cinematography, and Anthony's editing.

The shooting for 2.0 had started in December 2015.