The online streaming rights of Rajinikanth's 2.0 aka Enthiran 2 have been bagged by Amazon Prime Video. The customers of this service will get to see the movie in multiple languages, including Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

The company aims to "its robust Bollywood and regional content library" with this move.

"Amazon Prime Video is happy to join hands with Lyca Productions for the exclusive streaming rights for this mega blockbuster film. Both, Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are phenomenal actors with an unbelievable fan following that will soon get the chance to stream the sequel of Rajnikanth's memorable movie on their favourite streaming device," said Vijay Subramaniam, director for content at Amazon Prime Video.

2.0 is billed as the most expensive project ever in Indian film history. The makers are shelling out mammoth Rs 450 crore on the project and looking at all the platforms to generate money before the film hits the screens.

So far, the makers have closed the deals pertaining to the satellite rights by selling it to the Zee Network for a historic Rs 110 crore.

Meanwhile, 2.0 release has been apparently postponed. It was supposed to hit the screens in January 2018, but the film will appear before the audience in April on the occasion of Tamil New Year.

2.0 is a science-fiction bankrolled by Lyca Productions and directed by maverick filmmaker Shankar. Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar, the two big names from the country, will be locking horns in the flick, which has Amy Jackson playing the female lead.