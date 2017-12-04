Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie 2.0 has been postponed weeks after speculations about the film's delay. It will now hit the screens in April 2018. The makers, however, have not revealed the date on which it will appear before the audience.

The announcement has come as a shock to the makers of other big projects as 2.0 will now be clashing with their flicks. Telugu movies like Mahesh Babu's Bharath Ane Nenu and Allu Arjun's Naa Peru Surya were scheduled to be released in the month of April.

In fact, DVV Entertainments, which is producing Bharath Ane Nenu, has come out with a statement after the new release date of 2.0 was announced.

In a series of tweets, the official Twitter handle of the banner posted below:

Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like Robo 2.0 changing their release dates has caused confusion among producers. (1/3) All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing in the months of Apr and May are in discussions to avoid any competition among ourselves. However this sudden announcement by ROBO 2 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases to further confusion. (2/3) At this juncture we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution. #Mahesh24 #2Point0 (3/3).

The release of 2.0 was initially pushed from Diwali 2017 to January 26, 2018. Owing to the delay in the completion of post-production works, the movie has been reportedly postponed again.

2.0 is a science-fiction written and directed by Shankar. Amy Jackson plays the female lead in the film bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

The movie, which will simultaneously release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is being made with a budget of over Rs 400 crore.