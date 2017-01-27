The final phase of shooting of superstar Rajinikanth's much-hyped 2.0 aka Enthiran 2 will commence this weekend. The post-production work is also being carried out simultaneously. The latest update is that the film's makers have locked in the release date of the teaser.

Most-awaited Kollywood (Tamil) films of 2017: Baahubali 2, Enthiran 2.0, Saamy 2 and more

It is abuzz that the teaser of Rajinikanth-starrer will be out on April 14, on the occasion of the Tamil new year. Although the makers have not opened up on their plans, it is believed that the video will be unveiled at a grand event.

During the first-look launch of 2.0, the makers had claimed that there would be more such events to unveil the movie's key promotional aspects. Hence, one can expect the teaser to be launched at a grand function, most likely in Chennai.

2.0 has evoked a lot of curiosity. Apart from the Rajinikanth and Shankar factors, it has drawn the audience's attention simply because it is a sequel to the 2010 Tamil blockbuster Enthiran – the Robot, which had Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in the female lead. The film's first look, too, has been received well by the fans.

The movie is set to be the biggest budget film made in India ever as the makers are shelling out around Rs 400 crore for the project. 2.0 is also being simultaneously made in multiple languages by Lyca Productions.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will be seen in the villain's role while Amy Jackson plays the female lead. the cast also includes Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Riyaz Khan and others. The film features AR Rahman's music, Nirvah Shah's cinematography and Anthony's editing.

The shooting for 2.0 had started in December 2015 and it will be released in October 2017 on the occasion of Deepavali.