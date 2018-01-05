Rajinikanth seems like he has no plans to retire from films in the near future despite announcing his political entry with a bang recently. It has become evident now, with the Tamil superstar holding talks with leading filmmakers for one more project.

Rumours say Rajinikanth is in talks with two directors: Pa Ranjith and Shankar. The Tamil superstar is keen to do a movie about politics, which he blieves will help him send his political message to the people.

After Kabali, Pa Ranjith is collaborating with Rajinikanth in the forthcoming movie Kaala. The actor has also teamed up with Shankar for his next flick 2.0.

The superstar shares a good relationship with both Shankar and Pa Ranjith. As a result, he is believed to have asked both the directors to come up with another story.

The shooting of Kaala has been already wrapped up, and the post-production works are underway. The film is set in the slums of Mumbai and rumoured to have been made on a late underworld don who stood up for the Tamils in the 1970s-80s.

In fact, there were reports that the film was based on Mumbai's late don Haji Mastan Mirza. A man named Sundar Shaekhar, who claimed to be the foster son of Haji Mastan, had sent a legal notice to prevent the superstar from depicting his father as a "smuggler or underworld don". Subsequently, the underworld connection was denied by the Kaala team.

Coming to his other project, 2.0 it is also in post-production. It is a mega-budget movie, having been made with a budget of Rs 450 crore. Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are also part of the project, which is most likely to hit the screens on April 14.

Shankar, meanwhile, has announced his next film — Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan. Hence, he is unlikely to direct Rajinikanth in the near future. It has been reported that the superstar was keen on doing a sequel to Mudhalvan with him.

On the political front, Rajinikanth announced recently that his party would contest all 234 Assembly seats in the next Tamil Nadu election.

Meanwhile, the superstar has landed in Malaysia to attend the Natchathira Vizha — a fund-raising event by Kollywood for the construction of Nadigar Sangam's new building.