Rajinikanth's next movie with Karthik Subbaraj was announced recently which is bankrolled by market leader Sun Pictures.

The latest buzz about the movie is pertaining to the antagonist in the film. Well, rumours have started doing rounds that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached to play the role of a baddie in the Rajinikanth's next movie. There is some amount of credibility to the speculations, considering the Vikram Vedha actor shares a good relationship with the director.

Karthik Subbaraj had collaborated with Vijay Sethupathi for short movies before teaming up for the hit movie Pizza. Hence, there is a strong belief among the industry insiders that the actor could have been approached to play the villain's role.

"Narrating a script to Rajinikanth itself is a big dream for a fan like me. Now, directing him for Sun Pictures is a massive opportunity," the director shared his excitement after the formal announcement of the untitled movie recently.

Karthik Subbaraj has directed four movies so far and each movie has been hailed for its unique presentation and for not treading the tried-and-tested path. However, this movie will be different from his previous ventures as it will be a "pucca Rajinikanth film."

The shooting will commence in May and the makers have plans to wrap up the shooting by the end of this year. Other details about the cast and crew are yet to be revealed.

Rajinikanth has two other movies in his hand. Firstly, his Kaala, produced by his son-in-law Dhanush, will hit the screens on April 27. His much-delayed 2.0, directed by Shankar and Lyca Productions, will hit the screens later this year.

Meanwhile, the teaser from Rajinikanth's Kaala has been leaked online. It was supposed to be formally unveiled on March 1. The movie is written and directed by Pa Ranjith and the story is set in Mumbai.