Rajinikanth, who has a legion of fans across the globe, has recalled the days of his fan-boy moment. The Endhiran actor has opened up on the days when he wished to touch the feet of Sandalwood's matinee idol late Dr Rajkumar.

On the third day of his fans meeting in Chennai, Rajinikanth said that he too has passed through the phase of joy in watching a film star in person. "I understand your enthusiasm and energy. I too have gone through it. In my younger days in Bengaluru, I was a big fan of Dr Rajkumar. He was a combination of Sivaji Ganeshan sir and MGR sir,"

"I was about 14-15 years when Rajkumar had come to attend the 100 days celebration of his film. When I saw him for the first time, the images of his on-screen started running in my mind and I forgot that I was seeing him in real. I went and touched his feet. So, I can understand your feelings," Rajinikanth recalled.

However, the Tamil superstar advised them not to touch the feet of the people just because they have name, fame or money and asked them to fall on the feet of only these three – father, mother and god. "And we have to touch the feet of elders who have experienced the good and bad in their lives," Rajini added.

Rajinikanth met the fans from Madurai, Virudhunagar, Salem and Namakkal on the third day. The actor stated that he wanted to treat them with non-vegetarian dishes, but since Raghavendra Mandapam is strictly vegetarian, the non-veg treat would happen some other day," he stated.

The Tamil superstar narrated an incident when he visited Madurai Meenakshi Temple. "I did not know my 'nakshatram' or 'gothram'. Actress Sachu was with me and she told the priest to perform 'archana' in the birthstar of Lord Perumal. That is when I realised I belong to the Lord's birth star."