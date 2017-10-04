The topic of Rajinikanth's political entry has been widely debated and the superstar's every move is closely observed by media and public. Now, his wife has spoken for the first time about her husband entering politics.

When reporters bombarded her with questions on his entry, Latha Rajinikanth claimed that the superstar was the right person to talk about it and her family is also keenly looking forward to his decision on entering politics.

"That honour (of making the official announcement) must be given to him. It will be a decision he will be taking as an individual and we respect that as a family. We are also eagerly waiting to see what he wants to say," Financial Express quoted Latha Rajinikanth as saying.

Latha Rajinikanth claimed that Rajinikanth can bring all kind of positive changes if he enters politics. "He might have 100 ideas to do good for people. But if he enters politics, he will do only good for the people," Indian Express quoted her as saying at the event at her NGO for underprivileged children.

Rajinikanth's aspiration to enter politics took birth two decades ago and he has supported a few political parties on a few occasions. However, he has kept himself away from joining politics.

Rajinikanth revived his decision following the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. With the two leading Dravidian parties (DMK and AIADMK) having its own internal issues, the superstar apparently saw an opportunity to make an impact in politics.

Rajinikanth gave ample hints a few months ago and had asked fans to "be prepared for a war".

On the other hand, the BJP is trying its best to woo him. The superstar's support to demonetisation and recently to PM Narendra Modi's Clean India Campaign also led to speculation that he might join the saffron party.

Even his close friend Kamal Haasan had said in an interview that the BJP would be a good party for Rajinikanth.