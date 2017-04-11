There were reports that Tamil superstar Rajinikanth might team up with Siruthai Siva, who is presently working on Ajith Kumar's Vivegam. But the reports have now turned out to be false.

As per the latest buzz, Siruthai Siva has not decided on his next movie and his primary focus remains Vivegam. Although he has couple of scripts in his hands, the director has not decided on his future project yet. It is said that the Vedalam creator will be in a position to plan only after he wraps up the Ajith-starrer flick.

A section of online websites had earlier reported that Siruthai Siva was planning to direct Rajinikanth. They reportedly held talks, but nothing was finalised, the reports claimed.

Meanwhile, Siruthai Siva is busy with the shooting of Vivegam. The team is currently filming key portions of the flick in beautiful locales of Europe. The film unit is likely to return to India in May.

Vivegam, which has Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in female leads, is bankrolled by Sathyajyothi Films. The international-spy thriller will be released in June.

On the other hand, Rajinikanth is working on his much-hyped Enthiran 2 aka 2.0. The shooting of the multilingual is nearing completion and the post-production works will commence in May. The Tamil flick, which is being made with a budget of Rs 400 crore, will be released during Deepavali 2017. The Shankar-directorial is bankrolled by Lyca Productions.

Apart from this project, Rajinikanth was in talks with many filmmakers. He has already given a nod to Pa Ranjith's film, which will take off later this year. His son-in-law Dhanush will produce the flick. It is his second collaboration with the director of Kabali.