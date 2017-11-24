Rajinikanth, after dropping several hints about his debut in politics, now says that he is no hurry to take the plunge.

"No urgency to start working on the field," The News Minute quoted the Tamil superstar as saying at the Chennai airport. It is rumoured that the actor will officially announce his political entry on the of his birthday on December 12.

He said that he has not yet made up his mind on taking the plunge and would like to meet his fans after his birthday to take a call on it.

Rajinikanth's political aspirations have got a new lease of life after the death of J Jayalalithaa last year. He gave ample hints earlier this year by organising a fans meeting and sending out a message to them to "be ready for the war."

The BJP has been making efforts to take him into its fold. There have been rumours that he may form an alliance with the saffron party after floating his own or directly join the BJP.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth is busy with two films – 2.0 and Kaala.

2.0 is a science—fiction, directed by Shankar. The mega-budget flick, which is bankrolled by Lyca Productions, was supposed to hit the screens in January 2018. But it apparently got postponed for some reasons.

Kaala, which is helmed by Pa Ranjith, is still in the shooting stage and will release next year.