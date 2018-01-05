Rajinikanth has left for Malaysia to attend Kollywood's ambitious Natchathira Vizha, which will be held on Saturday, January 6. The event is expected to be graced by Kamal Haasan and many other big stars, but Ilayathalapathy Vijay is reportedly giving it a miss.

The Tamil superstar reached Malaysia last night. Actress Janani Iyer's shared a picture in which they were seen together. "Dream come true! Malaysia, here we come!❤️[sic]," she wrote.

The Nadigar Sangam in association with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, is organising Natchathira Vizha. The fund raised from the event will be utilised for the construction of a building.

On the other hand, Vijay left to a foreign country on Thursday evening and will reportedly not attend the event. However, Vikram, Suriya, Vishal, Karthi, Sivakarthikeyan, Vijay Sethupathi, Dhanush, Samantha, Amala Paul, Khushboo, Anirudh, Harris Jayaraj, SS Thaman and many others are gracing the event.

Singers Karthik, Haricharan, Swetha Mohan, Ranjith, Naresh Iyer and Chinmayee will join them.

The event will begin at 10 am at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, which nearly has the seating capacity of 90,000. Over 30,000 tickets have been sold so far.

Natchathira Vizha comprises live performances, comedy skits, cricket and soccer matches. The complete event will be aired live on Sun TV.

The first look and teasers of some Tamil films will also be released at the event.