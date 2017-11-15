They have been rivals for decades, but it has not stopped them from complementing each others' works. Despite having contradicting tastes, they have remained best buddies in Kollywood for ages. Well, we are talking about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, the present icons of Tamil cinema.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been honoured with NTR Awards for 2014 and 2016, respectively, by the Andhra Pradesh government. The complete list of Nandi Award winners for the years 2014, 2015 and 2016 was announced on Tuesday, November 14.

After the announcement was made, Rajinikanth tweeted, "I convey my heartfelt thanks and happiness for the prestigious #NandiAwards granted to me. [sic]" Kamal Haasan too thanked the Andhra Pradesh government for honouring him with the prestigious award, but his congratulatory message to the superstar took the social media by a storm.

He posted, "Congratulations, Superstar.Rajinikanth for the NTR National award in 2016. Thank you Andhra for honouring me also, yet again. I am indebted to your continued support, which started early in my career. Kruthagnyathalu. [sic]"

Rajinikanth was quick to respond to Kamal Haasan's tweet by posting, "Thankyou Kamal... I wish you the same !!! Congratulations! [sic]" Find the screenshot of their interaction below:

This is probably their first interaction on Twitter and the Tamil fans were delighted to see them congratulating each other on the social media platform. It also sends out a message to the public that despite being competitors they do not have ego issues.

While Rajinikanth's tweet has garnered over 2,300 retweets with over 10,000 likes, Kamal Haasan's post has got over 3,300 retweets and 17,000 likes by the time this story was published.