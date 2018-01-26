Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan congratulated music maestro Ilaiyaraaja for being conferred with Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour. The government announced the prestigious Padma Awards on Thursday. January 25.

As per reports, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan called Ilaiyaraaja over the phone to congratulate him. Both the actors share a good relationship with the legend and have hailed his contribution to Kollywood cinema on many occasions.

This year, 85 distinguished personalities from arts, science, social service, public affairs, trade and industry, sports, education, engineering and medicine have been selected for the awards which are conferred in three categories - Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Padma Vibhushan

Illaiyaraja

Ghulam Mustafa Khan

P. Parameswaran

Padma Bhushan

Pankaj Advani

Philipose Mar Chrysostom

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Alexander Kadakin (Foreigner/Posthumous)

R. Nagaswamy

Ved Prakash Nanda (Overseas Citizen of India)

Laxman Pai

Arvind Parikh

Sharda Sinha

Padma Shri

Abhay and Rani Bang

Damodar Ganesh Bapat

Prafulla Govinda Baruah

Mohan Swaroop Bhatia

Sudhanshu Biswas

Saikhom Mirabai Chanu

Pandit Shyamlal Chaturvedi

Jose Ma Joey Concepcion III (Foreigner)

Langpoklakpam Subadani Devi

Somdev Devvarman

Yeshi Dhoden

Arup Kumar Dutta

Doddarange Gowda

Arvind Gupta

Digamber Hansda

Ramli Bin Ibrahim (Foreigner)

Anwar Jalalpuri (Posthumous)

Piyong Temjen Jamir

Sitavva Joddati

Malti Joshi

Manoj Joshi

Rameshwarlal Kabra

Pran Kishore Kaul

Bounlap Keokangna (Foreigner)

Vijay Kichlu

Tommy Koh (Foreigner)

Lakshmikutty

Joyshree Goswami Mahanta

Narayan Das Maharaj

Pravakara Maharana

Hun Many (Foreigner)

Nouf Marwaai (Foreigner)

Zaverilal Mehta

Krishna Bihari Mishra

Sisir Purushottam Mishra

Subhasini Mistry

Tomio Mizokami (Foreigner)

Somdet Phra Maha Muniwong (Foreigner)

Keshav Rao Musalgaonkar

Thant Myint – U (Foreigner)

V Nanammal

Sulagitti Narasamma

Vijayalakshmi Navaneethakrishnan

I Nyoman Nuarta (Foreigner)

Malai Haji Abdullah Bin Malai Haji Othman (Foreigner)

Gobaradhan Panika

Bhabani Charan Pattanaik

Murlikant Petkar

Habibullo Rajabov (Foreigner)

M R Rajagopal

Sampat Ramteke (Posthumous)

Chandra Sekhar Rath

SS Rathore

Amitava Roy

Sanduk Ruit (Foreigner)

R Sathyanarayana

Pankaj M Shah

Bhajju Shyam

Maharao Raghuveer Singh

Kidambi Srikanth

Ibrahim Sutar

Siddeshwara Swamiji

Lentina Ao Thakkar

Vikram Chandra Thakur

Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Tharanathan - Rudrapatnam Narayanaswamy Thyagarajan

Nguyen Tien Thien

Bhagirath Prasad Tripathi

Rajagopalan Vasudevan

Manas Bihari Verma

Panatawane Gangadhar Vithobaji

Romulus Whitaker

Baba Yogendra

A Zakia