Rajinikanth might be busy in films and now add the world of politics to it. That, however, has not deterred the actor-politico from going on a spiritual trip. And like every year, the Tamil superstar will go to the Himalayas for a spiritual trip.

The buzz is that Rajinikanth will be leaving Chennai on Saturday, March 10. It is his first trip to the Himalayas after foraying into politics. The actor will be going to Dharmashala before going to Hrishikesh where he has built a meditation center reports Indiaglitz.

The superstar will be reportedly spending a week on the foothills of Himalayas in the ashram which was built by Rajinikanth and his friends to commemorate 100 years of the Yogoda Satsanga Society of India (YSS), founded by Paramahansa Yogananda in 1917, and author of The Autobiography of a Yogi.

Rajinikanth could not attend the inauguration function of his ashram last year. Finally, he is making out time to visit the place and spend some quiet time. The superstar will be meeting several sadhus and gurus, to seek their blessings before he turns into a full-time 'neta.'

Three movies in hand

Rajinikanth has three movies in hand to complete before he concentrates on his political career. His Kaala with Pa Ranjith will be the first flick to hit the screens. It is a gangster saga with politically-loaded messages.

His much-delayed 2.0 follows next. The Shankar-directorial, which has Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in the leads, science-fiction will hit the screens later this year. However, the shooting of both these movies has been completed.

He will begin the shooting of Karthik Subbaraj's new movie in May and the makers aim to release the flick in January 2019.