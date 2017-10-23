Rajinikanth has praised Vijay's Mersal, which has come as a boost to the movie. But the Tamil superstar has apparently not commented on the ongoing controversy about a few dialogues in the Kollywood flick.

"Important topic addressed... Well done !!! Congratulations team #Mersal [sic]," Rajinikanth tweeted. The superstar is believed to have seen the movie at a special screening and impressed by the content.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth has not mentioned anything about the controversy over the dialogues on GST and Digital India in Mersal. This once again shows that Rajini's soft corner for BJP and making the rumours stronger that he would enter politics by joining the saffron party.

Nonetheless, his tweet can be interpreted in two ways - whether he has hailed the subject of Mersal which tries to expose the corruption in the health industry or the superstar is praising the dialogues that took potshots at the GST and Digital India that created a great deal of inconvenience to the public last year.

Coming to the controversy, from Kamal Haasan to Vishal, the president of Nadigar Sangam and chief of Tamil Nadu Producers' Council, celebs have shown their support for the film and actor Vijay after coming under the attack from the BJP, which demanded the removal of the dialogues citing that it sends wrong message to the public about the government's ambitious projects.

The Tamil Nadu BJP has gone to an extent of giving communal colour to the issue by taking up Vijay's Christian identity and encouraging piracy.

Nonetheless, the movie is not affected by the controversy as the collections of the movie have remained rock solid at the worldwide box office.

Mersal has grossed over Rs 100 crore and is currently, moving towards Rs 150 crore at the worldwide box office.