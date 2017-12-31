Tamil superstar Rajinikanth finally announced on Sunday, December 31, that he was entering politics. Speaking after meeting fans for six days, he said he would launch his own political party and the people from it would contest in all 234 seats in Tamil Nadu in the next Assembly election.

Ever since he announced that he would plunge into politics, several speculations are made on whether he would start his own party or join the BJP or some other political outfit. The Thalaivar of Tamil cinema on sunday put an end to all those rumours and stirred the political pot in a state that is suffering due to absence of strong leadership after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on December 5 last year.

Rajinikanth, who is also fondly known as "Rajini Saar", addressed his fans at the Raghavendra Mandapam in Chennai on sunday morning and confirmed that his entry into politics was definite.

Rajinikanth said: "Anyone who runs away from a fight is known as a coward. I have done my duty to others, now it's time to do my bit for the people. I will launch my own party and stand in all 234 Tamil Nadu constituencies in the next Assembly elections."

Speaking about the political system in the state, Rajinikanth said: "It's time for a change in politics. It's time for a truthful, transparent political party. That is my desire and no one can stand in my way. To start and contest an election with a new party is going to be difficult but the love and support of my Tamil people will prove my decision right."

The superstar also assured a stop to corruption by making people the watchmen of the system. He said: "I have thousands of fan associations. This is more than what most political parties can boast of. I will bring all of them together. People from all walks of life, from villages to cities, need to come together. This is my first task to you. Bring everyone together."

Rajinikanth said he would form his party at the appropriate time and then go to the people. "The coming Assembly elections are the opportune time and we will launch the political party at this time and our force will stand in all 234 seats of Tamil Nadu," the Kabali star said.