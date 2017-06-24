Tamil actor Rajinikanth is all set to enter politics, S Gurumurthy told a news channel on Friday, adding that the actor will soon form a new party possibly in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The political commentator and RSS ideologue told Republic TV that Rajinikanth's foray into politics will bring down the curtain on the smaller parties in Tamil Nadu and change the political situation in the state.

"I'm not surprised by his inclination, or even determination, because there is a huge gap in Tamil Nadu today, with more than 50 per cent of the Tamil people, Tamil voters, and maybe 75 per cent of the youths wanting to move away from both these Kazhagams, DMK and ADMK... This yearning among the people is really opening up a huge possibility for Rajinikanth," Gurumurthy told the channel.

Rajinikanth had said on Thursday that he was still in discussions with political leaders and would make an announcement only when things were finalised.

"I don't deny meeting them. We are in discussion and I will make an announcement when things are finalised," the superstar told reporters on Thursday.

Rajinikanth had also met members of the Hindu Makkal Katchi at his residence in Chennai earlier this week. In May, he had addressed a gathering of his fans and said that "God willing" he would join politics.

"God decides what we have to do in life at every phase. Right now, he wants me to be an actor and I'm fulfilling my responsibility. If God willing, I will enter politics tomorrow. If I enter, I will be very truthful and will not entertain people who are in this to make money. I won't work with such people," Rajinikanth had said.

Soon after Gurumurthy said that Rajinikanth would enter politics, his fans erupted with joy and expressed their happiness on Twitter.

