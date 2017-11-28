The makers of 2.0 may have refused to come out in the open to announce the delay in the film's release, but there have been ample hints about the delay.

With Akshay Kumar's Padman release being confirmed for January 26, the much-awaited 2.0 is apparently postponed. The buzz is that the film will hit the screens in April.

"The next available big date for the release is April 14 which coincides with the celebration of Tamil New Year. The examination season will be more or less over. So, the makers are apparently eyeing the holiday season for the release of 2.0," says a Bengaluru-based film distributor who was associated with a few big films from south India.

He adds, "The makers seem to have understood the potential of releasing the film in April as family audience will be looking out opportunities to watch good movies in theatres. So, it will be a good decision to release 2.0 in April. Let's not forget the film is rich in VFXs and kids will love to watch such film. Baahubali makers clearly understood this and released the second part in April."

However, Tamil media has reported that the delay in the completion of post-production works have pushed the release of 2.0.

Meanwhile, the makers have signed a deal with Amazon Prime Video by selling the online streaming rights for an undisclosed record amount.

Shankar's 2.0, which has Amy Jackson in the female lead, is bankrolled by Lyca Productions. It is a science fiction directed by Shankar. Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has composed the music for the film, Nirav Shah has handled the cinematography and has Anthony's editing.