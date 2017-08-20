The much-awaited release of upcoming movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar has rumoured to be postponed to April 2018. But industry sources said there is no truth in it.

Of late, it was rumoured that the release of 2.0 was delayed to make way for Akshay Kumar's Padman. Kaushik LM‏, a critic of the Tamil industry, tweeted on Saturday: "Bollywood Buzz - #2Point0 release postponed again & #Padman to take its slot for RepublicDay, 2018. #Superstar #Rajinikanth, #AkshayKumar."

But the sources from the industry claim there is no change in the release date of the movie 2.0. Tamil film critic Sreedhar Pillai‏ tweeted late on Saturday: "Don't believe rumours #2.O as per schedule on January 25 2018 says @rajumahalingam of @LycaProductions . He says they r working 2 that date."

Meanwhile, Taran Adarsh also confirmed there is no truth in the reports. He tweeted: "#2point0 release shifted to April 2018? No truth to it. 25 Jan 2018 it is and that's final. Stars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar."

The multilingual movie 2.0 is a sequel to the 2010 blockbuster film Endhiran/Robot. The success of its prequel has created a lot of hype for this sci fi . Akshay Kumar is making his debut in south industry playing the villain opposite Rajinikanth. Akki's association has doubled up the expectations of the viewers.

Initially, 2.0, directed by ace filmmaker Shankar Shanmugham, was scheduled as a Diwali release. Film goers were disappointed when Raju Mahalingam of Lyca Productions announced the movie was postponed to January 25, 2018.

"We are working on world class VFX, and it is taking time. An extensive portion of the visual effects work will be carried out in the USA, and our team is working in full swing now. So, we have zeroed in on January 25th, 2018 as the worldwide release date," Raju Mahalingam had told PTI in the third week of April.