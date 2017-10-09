Rajinikanth's 2.0, which is popularly known as Enthiran 2, is set to take the South Indian film industry altogether to a new level. If the budget of the movie has stunned film industries across the country, now the audio launch event is set to make the viewers wonder whether the multilingual film is a synonym to for words like 'expensive' and 'costly.'

Hold your breath. The makers are reportedly shelling out over Rs 15 crore for the audio launch event alone! The music album of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi will be launched at one platform in Dubai on October 27.

Going by a tweet posted by Ramesh Bala, an industry insider, three private jets have been booked for the guests to fly them to Dubai from Mumbai and Chennai. "@LycaProductions has booked 3 Charted air-crafts for Transportation between Chennai/Mumbai and Dubai for #2Point0AudioLaunchInDubai Oct 27/ [sic]" he wrote on Twitter.

The audio for Enthiran 2 is composed by two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman.

The upcoming movie is believed to be a sequel to Shankar and Rajinikanth's earlier blockbuster Enthiran – The Robot. The first instalment was bankrolled by Sun Pictures and the second is being produced by Lyca Productions.

The audio launch of Enthiran – The Robot was held at a grand event in Singapore.

As far as the similarities between two movies are concerned, the latest flick has been shot with a new cast except for Rajinikanth. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the female lead of Enthiran – The Robot, has been replaced by Amy Jackson. Akshay Kumar is the new addition.

Both the movies are about robots created by scientist Vaseegaran.

2.0 will hit the screens in multiple languages on January 25, 2018, on the occasion of Republic Day.