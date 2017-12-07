In a shocking incident in Rajasthan's Rajsamand, a man was burnt to death over allegations of 'love jihad'.

Video goes viral

To make matters worse, the person who set the man on fire shot a video of the incident and circulated it on social media.

The victim is seen in the video being struck with a sharp object several times before being set on fire.

While a India Today report has said that the victim has been identified as Mohammed Bhatta Sheikh, a Times Now report has said that the deceased's name Mohammed Afrazul (48), who hailed from Malda.

In a second video, a man named Shambhu Nath Raigar is seen hitting the victim and saying that those who indulge in 'love jihad' will be treated in the same way, said an India Today report.

Police probing murder

The police are investigating the case. They were informed by locals that a semi-burnt body of a man was found along the Dev Heritage Road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand. On reaching the spot, senior police officials including SP Manoj Kumar, ASP Manish Tripathi, DSP Rajendra Singh found a badly disfigured body, following which a forensic team and dog squad were summoned.

The identity of the victim was determined after the police questioned loacals. The cops are also trying to locate the family members of the victim.

Meanwhile the police have also found agricultural tools, which was used to kill the man, the victim's bike and slippers from the crime scene.

After watching the videos, the police have said that the attacker first hit the victim with the agricultural equipment, then poured kerosene on his body and set him ablaze.

Here's is the video (Contains graphic footage):