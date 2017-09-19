While the CBSE is rallying hard for detailed police verification and evaluation in order to stop sexual assaults of students, yet another horrific rape case wherein an 18-year-old student in Rajasthan was sexually assaulted several times has come to light.

The victim a class 12 student was raped by the director and a teacher of her school in Sikar city for two months. They would make her stay back after school hours on the pretext of extra classes and gang-rape her.

What makes this case even more disgusting is that the minor got pregnant and director Jagdish Yadav tried to hush up their acts by making the victim undergo an abortion which has taken a toll on the girl's health.

Here's what happened

Yadav and the victim's teacher Jagat Singh Gujar raped the girl on several instances and even intimidated and threatened not to reveal the crimes to anybody else.

However, when the victim complained of severe stomach pain and other complications her on mother took her for a checkup at a medical centre on August 25.

When Yadav came to know that the victim had been taken to the hospital, he rushed to the spot and insisted her mother to take the girl to a different clinic in Shahpura.

According to the survivor's family, the director convinced the victim's mother by saying that the doctors at the Shahpura clinic were his 'friends'. Police investigating the case said that Yadav might have bribed the clinic doctors to cover up the pregnancy.

The doctors informed the victim's family on August 28 that the minor needed to undergo and underwent an operation as her condition was deteriorating. The family was still not aware of the victim's pregnancy and that she the operation was to abort the foetus.

Though the girl was discharged soon, her health continued to worsen. It was only when she was rushed to Jaipur's SMS Hospital on Septemeberb7, that it came to light that she had undergone an abortion.

The accused have been booked for gang-rape and getting an abortion done without a woman's consent. They are absconding at the moment.

Police have also registered a case against Dr Rajnish Sharma and his wife Kanan for carrying out illegal abortion and destroying evidence.

"The victim is unconscious and undergoing treatment. We are yet to register her statement. We have constituted teams to nab the accused at the earliest. A case has been registered against the four persons," SHO, Ajeetgarh, Manglaram Ola was quoted as saying by the Indian Express.