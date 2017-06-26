A mosque in the district headquarters of Bhilwara in Rajasthan has decked itself in the colours of the Indian National Flag ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which the whole of India is celebrating on Monday, June 26.

However, the reason behind the gesture is as much patriotism as the urge to show that patriotism, according to the Shahi Imam of the mosque.

Either way, the mosque is really attracting some social media attention, with people leaving mostly positive reactions wherever it is talked about.

The decoration

The shrine in question is the Habibi mosque near Bhilwara railway station in the eponymous district of Rajasthan.

It has been decked in the colours of the Tricolour for quite a few days in the run-up to Eid al-Fitr on June 26. What's more, the lighting also gives the impression of the flag fluttering in the wind from time to time. See for yourself:

This is a mosque in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. A news that should be all over in Media to showcase real India. @KanchanGupta pic.twitter.com/zjAVumrF9k — Marwari@heart (@marwari_heart) June 23, 2017

And the gesture has not gone unnoticed on social media, with many praising the mosque and its authorities for taking this step and spreading the message of communal harmony as well as patriotism.

'Patriotism in our blood'

The Shahi Imam of the mosque, Mohammad Mohammad Zafar Mukhtar Asami, however has a slightly different tone to his voice.

Vernacular reports have quoted him as saying: "The Tricolour is the national flag and a source of pride for all of us. However, it pains me to say that Muslims are increasingly not being considered patriotic enough in this country, and we have to make a show if it to prove our patriotism."

He went on to add: "We too have patriotism running in our blood, and we are ready to sacrifice it at the first sign of any harm coming to our country."