An MIG-23 training aircraft belonging to Indian Army reportedly crashed in the Balesar village of the Jodhpur district of Rajasthan on Thursday, July 6.

Army sources have told the Times of India that engine failure led to the crash. However, the crew escaped the accident unhurt.

Rajasthan: Army's MI-35 helicopter crashes in Jodhpur's Balesar.More details awaited — ANI (@ANI_news) July 6, 2017

Earlier reports had said that the it was an MI-35 helicopter that had crashed.

This crash comes after a recent incident where another Army helicopter with three people on board went missing in Arunachal Pradesh on July 4.

The Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) lost contact soon after its take-off from Sagalee at around 3:50 pm, Defence PRO Lt Col Sambit Ghosh told the Indian Express.

The helicopter had been evacuating people stuck in remote places at Sagalee after landslides due to rains cut off major roads.