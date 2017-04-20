In a shocking incident that surfaced on the social media on Tuesday evening, April 18, a couple in Rajasthan were allegedly beaten up and then paraded naked around their village. Though the video went viral on Thursday, the incident had taken place on Sunday, April 16 in the Shambhupura village in the Banswara district of Rajasthan. The couple were involved in a relationship.

The couple were stripped, filmed by onlookers, paraded naked and then thrashed by the people following a dictat given by the village panchayat. Though there were 15-20 people who were involved in the act, the police has been able to detain only four men.

Banswara Circle Officer, Bharat Ram Meena said that the FIR was registered on the complaint of one of the victim's, who has been identified as 20-year-old Kachru. He also added that the accused have been registered under the IPC Section 307 (Attempt to murder), 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) and several Sections of IT Act.

Meanwhile, there has been a conflict in the reports about the relationship of the couple. While some are saying that the couple were engaged in an illicit relationship, others have said that the couple were newly married. The couple later left their village on March 22 and went to Gujarat but were soon traced by the family of the girl.

On being brought back to Shambhupura, several villagers pressurised the couple's family to teach them a lesson. According to Meena, following the incident, the girl's family sold her at Rs 75,000 to a man in the neighbouring village.

#WATCH Couple thrashed¶ded naked in a village, in Rajasthan's Banswara. Case registered against 5 ppl, 4 ppl detained by police. pic.twitter.com/mJz9GcEj7z — ANI (@ANI_news) April 20, 2017

While the police is still searching for the other accused, the girl's father is among the four detained men.