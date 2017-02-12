A suspected spy from Pakistan was detained by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Border Intelligence Police near the Indo-Pak border in Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Sunday. He is being interrogated by both agencies.

This is not the first time a Pakistani spy has been arrested from Rajasthan.

The Rajasthan Police had, last week, arrested a resident of Jaisalmer on charges of planning to share information with intelligence agencies of the neighbouring country. Sadiq, the accused, was then interrogated while material seized from him was examined, ANI reported. The police registered a complaint against him under the Official Secrets Act, 1923.

In August 2016, an alleged Pakistani spy was arrested from a hotel in Rajasthan.

Earlier this week, around 11 men suspected of having supplied information to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in Pakistan were arrested by the Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Madhya Pradesh Police. The men, one of whom was a BJP councillor, were allegedly running a telecom racket that helped the ISI keep a watch on military operations in India. Mobile phones, sim cards, data cards and laptops were also recovered.