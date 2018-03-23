After the blockbuster success of RangiTaranga, Anup Bhandari has collaborated with his brother Nirup Bhandari again for Rajaratha. The movie has been simultaneously made in Telugu as well. The Telugu title of the movie is Rajaratham.

Anup Bhandari has repeated the cast by choosing Avantika Shetty and Nirup Bhandari to play the leads.

Tamil actor Arya is making his Kannada debut in Rajaratha. He will be seen in a negative role in the flick. While Saikumar played a pivotal character in RangiTaranga, his brother Ravi Shankar will be seen in a key role in the romantic comedy Rajaratha.

The most interesting part of the story is that Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar will be seen in the titular role in the form of a bus which takes the story forward. In the Telugu version, Rana Daggubati of Baahubali fame will play the bus.

The movie tells the story of Abhi and Megha. They come across an eccentric character during their journey and what follows thereafter forms the crux of the story.

While Anup Bhandari himself has composed the song, Ajaneesh Loknath has scored the background music. William David has handled the cinematography.

The success of RangiTaranga has made the audience pin high hopes on Rajaratha. With audio, teaser and good promotions, the bilingual has spiked the interest of the viewers. Will it live up to the viewers' expectations? Find it in their words here: