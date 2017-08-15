Ravi Teja is back with a bang in Raja The Great. The actor has apparently regained his lost charm in his latest Telugu movie. If we go by the teaser, the film has all the ingredients that his fans love to see in his movies.

The teaser of Raja The Great was released on Tuesday, August 15, on the occasion of Independence Day. It is a power-packed clip centred around Ravi Teja. The audiences are introduced to his character and told that being handicap has not made much difference to his life.

There are a couple of scenes to show that he has the strength and courage to defy the odds and to lead a normal life despite being blind. The teaser gets interesting when he mouths powerful one-liners and fights the baddies like a normal hero.

Radikaa Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj and a few other supporting actors are also seen in the clip. The other highlight of the teaser is the background score.

Overall, the clip has managed to garner positive reviews. People have praised the action sequences and the body language of Ravi Teja. His energy in the teaser remains the biggest highlight of the video.

The movie, which has Mehreen Pirzada in the female lead role, is written and directed by Anil Ravipudi. Sai Kartheek is the music director of the flick, while Mohana Krishna has handled cinematography.

Meanwhile, the teaser has gone viral among South Indian audience. In just about a few hours, it has garnered close to 2 lakh hits on YouTube.