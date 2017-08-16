The teaser of Ravi Teja's Raja: The Great has crossed the mark of 2.5 million views on YouTube in 36 hours. The video has made the audience wait eagerly to see the blind action avatar of the mass maharaja.

Ravi Teja is seen playing a vision impaired man in his upcoming movie Raja: The Great. Earlier this year, the makers of the film had released his look, which created a lot of curiosity among the audience, who were eagerly waiting to see its teaser. Dil Raju, who is producing the movie under his SVC, announced on Twitter on August 14 that the first look video will be released as an Independence Day treat for the fans of the actor.

Dil Raju revealed the teaser of Raja: The Great on Tuesday morning. The producer wrote on the Twitter page of SVC: "Team #RajaTheGreat is done with the Teaser work. #RajaTheGreatTeaser at 9:00 AM tomorrow."

The boss of SVC‏ tweeted the link to the teaser of Raja: The Great and wrote: "MassMaharaj @RaviTeja_offl in a brand new avatar presented to you by @AnilRavipudi. #RajaTheGreatTeaser is live now." Later, he added, "#RajaTheGreatTeaser is just a sample for what is in store. An action entertainer with a unique presentation."

The teaser of Raja: The Great went viral on the Internet and trended in No 3 spot on YouTube. The video surpassed the mark of 1 million views in just five hours and 2 million views in 12 hours. The footage has got 2,575,846 views, 67,000 likes, 1,000 dislikes and 4,134 comments so far. These are the highest numbers of the teaser of a Ravi Teja's movie.

The teaser shows that Raja: The Great will have all commercial ingredients and it will be high on action quotient. Ravi Teja appears in never-seen-before avatar and his performance is going to be the highlight of the film. The first look of the video also offers a few hints at the punch dialogues in the movie. It also provides a glimpse at the roles played by Prakash Raj, Radhika Sarathkumar, Mehreen Pirzada and Sampath Raj Kumar.

Here is the official teaser of Raja: The Great released by Dil Raju on YouTube: