Director Anil Ravipudi's Telugu movie Raja The Great (RTG) starring Ravi Teja and Mehreen Pirzada has received good reviews and ratings from the audience around the world.

Raja The Great is a comedy film laced with other commercial ingredients like action and romance to woo mass audience. The movie has received a U/A certificate from the censor board and has a run-time of 2 hours and 29 minutes.

Raja The Great story: The movie revolves around the story of a blind man named Raja (Ravi Teja), who leads his life with the help of other senses. His mother (Raadhika Sarath Kumar), who is a part of the police force, assigns him the task of saving a girl (Mehreen Pirzada). How Raja does this job forms the crux of the story.

Analysis: Raja The Great has engaging screenplay and the director has included some interesting twists and turns. The first half of the movie is very entertaining and second half is equally good.

Performances: Ravi Teja, who is making comeback after two years, has brand new role and he has done good performance, which is the highlight of Raja The Great. Mehreen Pirzada has good scope for acting and she has done good job. Her chemistry with Ravi is another highlight of the film. Vivan Bhatena, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Sampath Raj, Raadhika and Raashi Khanna have also done justice to their roles, say the film goers.

Technical: Dil Raju has bankrolled the movie under his Sri Venkateswara Creations and he has made sure that Raja The Great has rich production values. Sai Karthik's songs and background score, Mohana Krishna's camera work, action choreography and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

