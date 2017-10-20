Some miscreants have allegedly leaked the full movie of Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG) for free download, which is likely to take a toll on the collection of the movie at the worldwide box office.

Raja The Great was premiered in North America and a few other international markets. A few miscreants apparently recorded the full movie during one of the screenings and have now released the complete film even before the benefit shows on its opening day.

Producer Dil Raju, under his banner Sri Venkateswara Creations (SVC), had taken all precautionary measures to curb piracy. Within hours after it was leaked, the producer got into action and successfully managed to remove the full movie from some sites.

However, it is still available for download on a few websites. A website run by a notorious gang of Tamilians offers six different versions of the full movie, varying from 2.3GB to 200MB. The viewers, who have watched this pirated copy, say that it is not good for watching as it has bad audio and video quality.

The SVC‏ boss also took to Twitter and requested the film-goers to say no to piracy. The producer tweeted: "#RajaTheGreat is one film you will enjoy the most in a packed theater. Don't miss out on the joy by watching a pirated copy. #SayNoToPiracy."

On the other hand, Anil Ravipudi, who has directed Raja The Great, requested his followers on Twitter to watch the movie in the theatres. The director tweeted: "Watch Raja The Great if you haven't, we can assure you the Guaranteed Entertainment!! Stay away from Piracy nd njoy movie on big screens."

Raja The Great has received a fantastic opening and shown decent growth at the worldwide box office on its second day. Though the producer is making all efforts to curb its piracy, the full movie download is likely to take a toll on its collection at the box office to some extent in the coming days.