Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG) has made a decent collection at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/T) box office on the first day, beating the opening day record of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2).

Raja The Great marked the comeback of Ravi Teja, who suffered back to back flops. Mass Maharaja has experimented with his role and is seen playing a visually-impaired guy. His look and storyline featured in its promos had created a lot of curiosity and expectations from the movie. The hype surrounding it helped the film register decent advance booking for its opening day.

Raja The Great was released in record number of screens for Ravi Teja and opened to fantastic response everywhere. The Anil Ravipudi-directed comedy film recorded an average of 65 per cent occupancy in theatres across the Telugu states in the morning shows on its opening day and showed decent growth in the later shows.

Raja The Great has collected Rs 7.22 crore gross at the AP/T box office on the first day. The movie has earned Rs 4.90 crore for its distributors. The film has beaten the opening day record of last week's release Raju Gari Gadhi 2, which collected Rs 6.10 crore (Rs 4.01 crore) in the Telugu states and become one of the top 10 biggest Tollywood openers of 2017.

Considering its hype, Raja The Great was expected to become the biggest opener for Ravi Teja, beating the records of his previous films Bengal Tigers (Rs 7.35 gross/Rs 5.28 crore share), Kick 2 (Rs 7.65 crore/Rs 5.77 crore) and Power (Rs 7.34 crore/Rs 5.14). But it has failed to beat them and ended up the fourth biggest opener.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Raja The Great, Bengal Tigers (BT), Kick 2 and Power. These are estimated numbers and they may not match with the actual figures. All the numbers are in crores rupees.