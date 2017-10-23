Ravi Teja's Raja The Great (RTG) has made a good collection at the worldwide box office in the first weekend and beat the 10-day record of Akkineni Nagarjuna's Raju Gari Gadhi 2 (RGG2) in its five days of theatrical run.

Released on October 13, the movie starring Nagarjuna, Samantha and Seerat Kapoor opened to a good response and made a decent collection in the first weekend. However, its business got affected on the weekdays with the new release Raja The Great.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 collected Rs 28.70 crore gross worldwide in the first week. The film earned Rs 16.37 crore for its distributors in seven days.

Trade experts predicted that its collection would be completely halted by Raja The Great in its second weekend. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 managed to remain strong and collected approximately Rs 4.30 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. Its 10-day collection has reached Rs 33 crore in the global market.

In 10 days, Raju Gari Gadhi 2 has reportedly earned Rs 18.25 crore for its distributors, who bought the theatrical rights for Rs 24 crore. The movie still needs to recover nearly Rs 6 crore for the distributors and it may struggle to achieve these numbers in the coming days.

On the other hand, Raja The Great is estimated to have collected Rs 34.20 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the five-day-extended first weekend. The film has shattered the total collection record of Raju Gari Gadhi 2.

Raja The Great has fetched Rs 31.50 crore from the sale of its global theatrical rights and it has earned Rs 20.95 crore for its distributors in the first weekend. The film has recovered 66.50 percent of their investment in five days. The makers are thrilled over its performance and held a success meet on Sunday.