Senior political leader Raj Babbar has reportedly stepped down from his post as the President of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee Wednesday, March 21. Congress party sources told ANI that Babbar's decision to resign may have been prompted after the party's abysmal performance at the UP bypoll elections in Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

The UP bypolls were held after chief minister Yogi Aditynath and deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had vacated their two seats at Gorakhpur and Phulpur. The bypolls witnessed the shocking defeat for the BJP party on their home turf against the alliance of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party.

To add to their woes, the Congress party suffered a humiliating defeat in the race for the Lok Sabha bypolls as they recorded one of their worst performances at Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

This is not the first time that the UP Congress chief had hinted at his resignation. Babbar had also suggested stepping down after receiving criticism for Congress' dismal performance in the 2017 UP assembly elections, the Quint reported.

Babbar's resignation comes just three days before voting in the state for Rajya Sabha polls. Although his resignation has not been approved by the Congress party yet, there are already four front-runners to take up the vacant seat of the senior political leader, Times of India reported.

Rahul Gandhi's speech at the plenary session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Sunday prompted a public nudge for the veterans to pave way for the younger leaders.

Gandhi's speech stressed on infusing young blood into the grand old party, which had also resulted in Shantaram Naik resigning as the Goa Congress chief Monday.

There were speculations buzzing that the Gujarat Congress chief Bharatsinh Solanki may also be on his way out as several Congress veterans are reportedly stepping down.

However, Solanki denied such rumors and told News 18, "There is no truth in speculation that I have resigned today".