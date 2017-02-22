Ubisoft announced that players of Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, a first-person tactical shooter video game, have received a new update 2.1.1 which fixs the various game-breaking bugs that have made their way following the new Velvet Shell update, on Tuesday (June 21).

Read: Rainbow Six Siege - Glitches surface post Velvet Shell update; list of known issues

However, the new update has also brought up issues of connection and match-making. One such bug had had made Operator Mira's special skill useless. Mira could place the Black Mirror on a bulletproof glass wall, which would allow her to see the attackers, but attackers were not able to see it. Due to the bug, the attackers were able to activate this bug, rendering Black Mirror useless.

The previous Velvet Shell update had brought in new Operators, Jackal and Mira and a Coastline map.

The new patch will be fixing issues in all the platforms and will include the kill camera alignment glitches, neck shots getting registered as headshots and more.

Patch 2.1.1 will be deployed on Tuesday, February 21st on all platforms. Check out the Patch Notes here >> https://t.co/Y6MaMfzwKg pic.twitter.com/2ll16Cmb0U — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 20, 2017

Maintenance for Patch 2.1.1 deployment on 21FEB.

PS4: 9-9:59am EST

XB1: 10-10:59am EST

PC: 11-11:59am EST

→ https://t.co/gJIid1aAs5 pic.twitter.com/EVaGpZSBXl — Rainbow Six Siege (@Rainbow6Game) February 20, 2017

Siege Patch 2.1.1 (February 21)

High Impact Fixes Fixed – Players sometimes spawn with the point of view of a distant camera.

Players sometimes spawn with the point of view of a distant camera. Fixed – Player sometimes spawns as immobile drone, which carries over to the action phase.

Player sometimes spawns as immobile drone, which carries over to the action phase. Fixed – Black Mirror can be activated from the front.

Black Mirror can be activated from the front. Fixed – When Mira's OWM is placed on a reinforced wall, defenders can melee X-KAIROS pellets, exothermic charge or any other gadgets on the other side of the glass.

When Mira's OWM is placed on a reinforced wall, defenders can melee X-KAIROS pellets, exothermic charge or any other gadgets on the other side of the glass. Fixed – Teammates killing themselves on Exothermic Charges, X-KAIROS charges, and claymores registered as a team kill.

Teammates killing themselves on Exothermic Charges, X-KAIROS charges, and claymores registered as a team kill. Fixed – Operators' skin textures in headgear pictures and character model preview are low-resolution.

Operators' skin textures in headgear pictures and character model preview are low-resolution. Fixed – Diamond weapon skin can only be applied to Mira and Jackal.

Diamond weapon skin can only be applied to Mira and Jackal. Fixed – Diamond weapon skin unavailable in Shop.

Gameplay Fixed – The "heavy breathing" from DBNO Operators lingers after being revived.

The "heavy breathing" from DBNO Operators lingers after being revived. Fixed – The client will crash at the splash screen when signing out from an account in the switch profile menu.

The client will crash at the splash screen when signing out from an account in the switch profile menu. Fixed – Players teleport briefly after joining a game in progress.

Players teleport briefly after joining a game in progress. Fixed – Team kills recorded incorrectly if a teammate leaves a match then rejoins.

Team kills recorded incorrectly if a teammate leaves a match then rejoins. Fixed – When afflicted by Yokai's drone while using a camera, player could no longer switch back.

When afflicted by Yokai's drone while using a camera, player could no longer switch back. Fixed – It's impossible to crouch and melee at the same time.

It's impossible to crouch and melee at the same time. Fixed – Players are able to spot enemies with jammed drones.

Game Mode

Terrorist Hunt Fixed – Bomb A and Bomb B icons do not appear at the top of the HUD.

Bomb A and Bomb B icons do not appear at the top of the HUD. Fixed – Bombers are missing waist level textures.

Bombers are missing waist level textures. Fixed – Location Pings persist on the map after the Terrorist has died.

Location Pings persist on the map after the Terrorist has died. Fixed – Bomber pathing is obstructed by Barricades.

Bomber pathing is obstructed by Barricades. Fixed – One squad member doesn't follow the others when joining a Terrorist Hunt match. Bomb Fixed – The sound propagation from Defuser planting is too low.

The sound propagation from Defuser planting is too low. Fixed – When disabling the Defuser, Operator's hands are offset. Hostage Fixed – Timer and infinite time symbol are missing on the HUD. Secure Area Fixed – The final Defender cannot remain in a DBNO state while contesting the objective. Caster Camera Fixed – Operator Icons turn white after switching between players in 1 st person view.

Operator Icons turn white after switching between players in 1 person view. Fixed – Teammates are not highlighted if the player had previously spectated a custom game session.

Teammates are not highlighted if the player had previously spectated a custom game session. Fixed – Caster View can appear broken depending on which floor is being viewed.

Caster View can appear broken depending on which floor is being viewed. Fixed – Surrender option remains on the scoreboard if the caster previously initiated a surrender vote. Custom Game Fixed – Error "4-0xFFF0BDC0" was received when a player attempted to join an Online Custom Game.

Error "4-0xFFF0BDC0" was received when a player attempted to join an Online Custom Game. Fixed – Error 3-0x000A0002 was received when a player attempted to create a Custom Dedicated Match.

Operators

Mira Fixed – Black Mirror is sometimes able to be placed in a way that blocks a nearby doorway.

Black Mirror is sometimes able to be placed in a way that blocks a nearby doorway. Fixed – The Black Mirror canister cannot be interacted with.

The Black Mirror canister cannot be interacted with. Fixed – Improper behavior of wall during destruction of walls with metal beams in the middle when using the Black Mirror device.

Improper behavior of wall during destruction of walls with metal beams in the middle when using the Black Mirror device. Fixed – Weapon Charms clip through Mira's hand. Jackal Fixed – While the Eyenox device is active, Jackal is unable to see the red light on active Cameras.

While the Eyenox device is active, Jackal is unable to see the red light on active Cameras. Fixed – Eyenox prevents Jackal from seeing red lights on active cameras.

Eyenox prevents Jackal from seeing red lights on active cameras. Fixed – Grouping system on "C7E" rifle inaccurate on PS4 versus PC. Fuze Fixed – Knee passes through Operator's shield when crouched.

Knee passes through Operator's shield when crouched. Fixed – Breaching charges can fail to detonate if detonated immediately after a Cluster Charge.

Breaching charges can fail to detonate if detonated immediately after a Cluster Charge. Fixed – Cluster Charge grenades have no collision with Operators when the player is positioned near the wall where the gadget is deployed.

Cluster Charge grenades have no collision with Operators when the player is positioned near the wall where the gadget is deployed. Fixed – Cluster Charge is able to be destroyed by Thatcher's EMP Grenade.

Cluster Charge is able to be destroyed by Thatcher's EMP Grenade. Fixed – Player is no longer able to control Fuze after detonating two cluster charges. Hibana Fixed – The operator will lose the functionality for the X-KAIROS launcher if the reload action is interrupted by a "Welcome Mat" being triggered.

The operator will lose the functionality for the X-KAIROS launcher if the reload action is interrupted by a "Welcome Mat" being triggered. Fixed – Sidearm recoil is higher than desired, and accuracy is lower than desired.

Sidearm recoil is higher than desired, and accuracy is lower than desired. Fixed – On night maps, Hibana's X-KAIROS pellets create a glittering effect when triggered. Party's over everybody. Echo Fixed – The Hovering Drone is unable to enter Weapon Mode if placed underneath the torso of any operator.

The Hovering Drone is unable to enter Weapon Mode if placed underneath the torso of any operator. Fixed – Yokai Drone will sometimes lose signal when attacking to some parts of the roof on Oregon.

Yokai Drone will sometimes lose signal when attacking to some parts of the roof on Oregon. Fixed – Sidearm recoil is higher than desired, and accuracy is lower than desired.

Sidearm recoil is higher than desired, and accuracy is lower than desired. Fixed – EDD's laser vanishes if Kapkan is hit by Yokai's disrupt while picking up gadget.

EDD's laser vanishes if Kapkan is hit by Yokai's disrupt while picking up gadget. Fixed – PDA has incorrect reflection visual effects. Montagne Fixed – The extended shield of Montagne disappears while in prone and looking from a certain angle.

The extended shield of Montagne disappears while in prone and looking from a certain angle. Fixed – Once Montagne made a melee attack, his right hand clips trough his shield while deploying it.

Once Montagne made a melee attack, his right hand clips trough his shield while deploying it. Fixed – Knee passes through Operator's shield when crouched. Thermite Fixed – The Legendary Texan Dynamite charge persists for several seconds after it has been destroyed. Jager Fixed – Magpie is missing audio and visual effects when a grenade is thrown towards it. Blackbeard Fixed – Destructible shield is not destroyable when Friendly fire is set to off in a Custom Match. Valkyrie Fixed – Black Eyes are not properly attaching to walls when tossed at a frame. Tachanka Fixed – Destructible shield is not destroyable when Friendly fire is set to off in a Custom Match. Blitz Fixed – Knee passes through Operator's shield when crouched. IQ Fixed – EDF detects Fuze's Cluster Charge pucks. Smoke Fixed – A flickering prompt appears in the upper left corner of the screen.

Level Design

Coastline Fixed – Various LOD fixes. Bank Fixed – Various LOD fixes. Skyscraper Fixed – Vaulting does not work on the 1F Outside (South side).

Vaulting does not work on the 1F Outside (South side). Fixed – Various LOD fixes. University Fixed – Various LOD fixes.

Various LOD fixes. Fixed – Narrow wall in Kitchen Spawn that requires two reinforced walls to cover. Border Fixed – Various LOD fixes. Oregon Fixed – Various LOD fixes.

Various LOD fixes. Fixed – Door frame in Dorm Main Hall disappears at range.

Door frame in Dorm Main Hall disappears at range. Fixed – Sofa disappears at ranged in Master Bedroom.

Sofa disappears at ranged in Master Bedroom. Fixed – Metal information plates disappear at range in Watch Tower.

Metal information plates disappear at range in Watch Tower. Fixed – Plates hanging on the walls disappear at range. House Fixed – Various LOD fixes.

Various LOD fixes. Fixed – Jacuzzi is not fully skinned. Clubhouse Fixed – Various LOD fixes.

Various LOD fixes. Fixed – Blue flickering after player's spawn in on Terrorist Hunt.

Blue flickering after player's spawn in on Terrorist Hunt. Fixed – LOD on amplifier and candles at Chapel. Kafe Fixed – Various LOD fixes.

Various LOD fixes. Fixed – River Docks is not fully skinned. Hereford Base Fixed – Various LOD fixes. Chalet Fixed – Various LOD fixes. Favela Fixed – Small gap in the floor next to the door frame.

Small gap in the floor next to the door frame. Fixed – Various LOD fixes.