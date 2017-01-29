Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, the first-person shooter video game from Ubisoft is getting two new Operators – Jackal (Ryad Ramírez Al-Hassar) and is yet to reveal the name of the other operator. These two will be part of the upcoming Velvet Shell update.

Ubisoft has revealed in a short video some details of the new Operator, Jackal. Jackal is a male Operator with a head-mounted display. The display lets Jackal view the footprints of the enemy. It is not clear if the footprints can be tracked for a temporary period or we do not know the time limit of display either.

Ubisoft has revealed that these two operators will be from Spanish Grupo Especial de Operaciones (G.E.O.). It also revealed that the new free map will be set in Ibiza, Spain and the Operators would be called for assistance "to protect civilians vacationing on the 'Coastline.'" Coastline will be the name of the new map.

The G.E.O. was influence by the aftermath of tragic Munich 1972 Summer Olympics and was founded in 1977.

The hunt is on.

Jackal is coming for you.

According to Scriptwriter Farah Brixi, "You can expect Jackal to embody their resourcefulness in difficult terrains as his speciality lies in counter drug smuggling operations. He underwent extensive survival courses, tactical desert navigation programs, and specialised combat diving courses to gain this edge."

Jackal will be equipped with C7E and PDW9 as primary weapons, and the ITA 12S and USP 40 as secondary weapons.

The full reveal on both the Operators will take place during the Six Invitational, in Montreal on February 3, 2017. It will also include a live demo.