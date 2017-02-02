After revealing the first character, Jackal, for Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft has now unveiled the second character, Mira or Elena Maria Alvarez, for the upcoming Velvet Shell update.

The Velvet Shell update will be released on February 7, 2017. It would see these two G.E.O. Operators join Team Rainbow. As revealed earlier, the update will get a free map, "Coastline," which is set in Ibiza, Spain.

Mira holds experience in the field of physical defence and residential security. She has previously provided security for high profile ministers, visiting heads of state and heads of government.

Farah Brixi, the scriptwriter of the Rainbow Six Siege, revealed that she has a rival in one of the Operators, Eliza Cohen, whom she met during Operation Blue Orion. Since that operation, both Maria and Cohen have been "brutal rivals."

Maria will sport Vector .45 ACP and ITA12L as primary weapons, and ITA12S and USP 40 as secondary weapons.

A teaser video reveals Mira involved in breaching walls and loading up to attack a facility.

The G.E.O. is thought to be the last front for Spanish police force and is considered the most lethal weapon. It was created following Spain's tumultuous transition to a democratic government, said the official blog post.

Ubisoft will be giving out more information during the upcoming Six Invitational in Montreal on February 3. The event will also reveal a Year 2 Roadmap, Operation Velvet Shell live demo, Dev panels, and intense Pro League competition.