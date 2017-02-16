Good news in the form of warm milk is waiting for people travelling with infants on Indian Railways. RailYatri, a premier portal for Indian Railways, has launched warm milk delivery for babies, which can be ordered using the mobile app and delivered at designated railway stations.

The 500 ml packets cost Rs 79 and will be delivered at the passenger's berth.

An analysis done by the portal had found that in 80 percent instances, trains are not prepared to serve baby food or milk to passengers. Long journey punctuated by frequent delays and uncertainties aggravate the problems of parents travelling with infants. The milk will be delivered in spill-proof thermos packaging.

"Train travel can have some severe hurdles when you are travelling with an infant. Our effort is to make sure no mother goes through the agony of seeing her hungry baby cry. Keeping such emergencies in mind, we will now deliver warm milk for babies in hygienic, spill-proof packages. We already serve great meals for the entire family, so why should the needs of the little ones be unattended," says Manish Rathi, CEO and co-founder, RailYatri.in.

"I think it's a good initiative, especially when the travel duration is long. I'm sure all moms would welcome this, as getting hygienic food for babies is often difficult," a Bengaluru-based woman told International Business Times, India.

While Neha Mehta, the mother of a two-month-old baby, while talking to IBTimes, India, also acknowledged this initiative of RailYatri to make travelling with babies an easy experience, not all parents think so.

"We have travelled a lot and have often heard cases of the pantries in Indian trains using unhygienic water to make the meals. So, as a mother of a young one, I will definitely not take a risk. I doubt the hygiene of the milk," Anna Alexander, a mother from Kerala, told IBTimes, India.